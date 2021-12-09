SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local supermarket chain is helping to support Afghan refugees in the North East.

Price Chopper/ Market 32 announced on December 8 that it made a donation of $27,000 to six organizations that support Afgan refugees’ resettlement in the United States. This donation was made in the form of gift cards, with some of these organizations being based in New York.

According to Price Chopper/ Market 32 Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services Mona Golub, this donation reflects the companies “commitment” to local communities.

“Supporting refugees who face uncertainty and seek liberty and human dignity is reflective of American values,” Golub said in a press release. “This donation to resettlement efforts reflects Price Chopper/Market 32’s commitment to our communities, enriching culture, and veterans, including Afghan refugees who once served U.S. interests in conflict and war zones in Afghanistan.”

Organizations in New York that received donations included the U.S. Committee for Refugees in Immigrants in Albany, The Center Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees in Utica and Interfaith Works of Central New York in Syracuse.

Additional organizations were the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants in Colchester, Vermont, and Refugee, Immigrant Assistance Center in Worcester, Masschussetts and Ascentria Care Alliance Alliance with locations in Concord, New Hampshire and Worcester, Massachusetts.