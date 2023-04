SCHENECTADY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Earlier this week, Price Chopper/Market 32 issued a voluntary recall of 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists, with UPC 41735 05739.

The product has milk in it, a known allergen, but it is not listed on the packaging.

For those who don’t have a milk allergy or milk sensitivity, there is no health risk.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to their local Price Chopper store for a full refund.

For more information, call 800-446-2779 or 800-666-7667.