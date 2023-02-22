BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Prayers for peace and those who have died are planned for this Friday’s anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church is holding a special service Friday evening.

Since the beginning of the war in 2014 when Russia seized Crimea and invaded portion of Eastern Ukraine, Sacred Heart has been very active in collecting donated supplies to the war-torn country.

The most recent container of medical supplies and other necessities recently arrived in Ukraine and are currently being distributed.

Father Teodor Czabala says Friday’s service begins at 5 p.m. with prayers for the innocents who have been killed and those who have died defending them, followed by prayers for peace.

Czabala says his congregation is grateful for the support its received from the broader community.

“God knows everybody. He knows who gives, how much they give, and how deeply they can give. We pray for God to reward each of the individuals, the people who have donated to us or through us or even through other organizations.”

Father Ted says the Patriarch of the Ukrainian Catholic Church has asked parishioners to engage in a 12 hour period of fasting, praying and giving alms on Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. so the church will also be open during that period.

And now that Lent has begun, Sacred Heart will resume its Friday Lenten dinners of pyrohy, halubtsi and fish from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information, search Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church on Facebook.