VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to officials, a power outage is affecting Binghamton University this morning.

There is currently no power at the Binghamton University East Gym, Campus Pre-School, and Institute for Child Development.

According to the university, the outage is being caused by an electrical voltage issue/shortage and contractors are working to restore power as soon as possible.

The buildings will remain closed until further notice.

The East Gym is home to the university’s student/staff recreation center.