OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The date that will live in infamy.

The attack on Pearl Harbor occurred on this day, December 7th, in 1941. The event single-handedly catapulted the United States into World War 2.

Decades later, the nation still remembers, and continues to honor the lives of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

VFA Post 1371 in Owego held its annual remembrance day ceremony today, and reflected on the handful of Owego and Tioga County residents who were serving at the time of the attack.

Chairman of the VFW Owego Committee, Jim Raftis says that 5 Tioga County servicemen were stationed at Pearl Harbor that Sunday morning.

“Of the 84,000 who survived the brutal assault, only about 2,000 are still here today to tell their stories. Owego and Tioga County had five at Pearl Harbor.”

Across the country, flags flew at half mast today.

Roughly 300 airplanes and 18 American ships were either damaged or destroyed in the assault.

Family members of those who served at Pearl Harbor were present at the Owego ceremony.