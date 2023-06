(FENTON, NY) – (WIVT/WBGH) A Port Crane mas has been arrested for a misdemeanor of Menacing in the Second Degree.

On June 17 police were dispatched to Fat Cowboys in the town of Fenton after a complaint was made. An investigation at the scene showed that 32-year-old Alexei Mordwinkin displayed what appeared to be a handgun at a patron. Mordwinkin was later located at his residence and arrested by Binghamton Police.

The item he displayed at the scene was a Glock BB Gun.