BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another comedy show is coming to Binghamton’s Boho Comedy Club tomorrow, April 1st.

The night will feature comedians Adam Mamawala, Evan Hernandez, and host Mike Terry.

Mamawala is a New York City-based stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster. He has appeared on Comedy Central, MTV, BET, and SiriusXM. Both of his albums, Statistically More Relatable and One of the Good Ones debuted at #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts.

Mamawala has also been a freelance contributor the Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, a very popular segment featuring Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Hernandez is a Cuban-American comic who is also based out of New York City. He has been featured at several comedy festivals around the country and will open for Mamawala.

Terry, the host, is from Syracuse and hosts the podcast, “Outside the Box with Mike Terry.”

There are shows at both 6:30 and 8:30.

You can buy tickets here starting at $23.99.

Check out a clip from one of Mamawala’s previous shows here!