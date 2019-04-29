OWEGO, N.Y. - The local law enforcement community is once again remembering the lives of fellow officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A memorial service and flag raising ceremony including an honor volley, taps, muffled drums and bag pipes was held outside the Tioga County Sheriff's Office in Owego.

A roll call of fallen officers from area agencies was read.

Officers representing the departments of those officers placed roses at a monument in their memory.

President of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association Paul Burnett worked for the Johnson City Police Department for 30 years.

He says it's important to preserve the memory of the men and women who sacrificed their life while serving their community.

"There's a particular name on there from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. Who was killed in the line of duty in 1845 prior to the Civil War. I'm not sure he would be remembered if we hadn't put together the police week events for the years we have."

Police Week will continue tomorrow with a Memorial Breakfast at the Holiday Inn Binghamton.

On Wednesday, there will be a golf tournament at the Links at Hiawatha and on Friday and Saturday there will be displays in the Oakdale Mall.