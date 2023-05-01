BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The clouds parted for a bit this morning as representatives from local law enforcement gathered to honor those who died in the line of duty.

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association held its annual flag raising outside of the Discovery Center in Binghamton.

Each year, the organization remembers the 38 officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice within the 7 counties that make up the New York State Police Troop C region.

The solemn ceremony included the reading of names and laying of roses for all 38 officers, the playing of Taps, a 21 gun salute and Amazing Grace performed by the Edward P Maloney Pipe and Drum Band.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave the keynote speech and addressed the relatives of the departed in attendance.

“To the family members who have lost your peacemaker, I say thank you for sharing your loved one with us. There are no words that I could ever offer, nothing that I could ever say that would alleviate the unbearable pain you must feel every day. What I can do is continue to pray that God will keep his mighty and powerful hands on you. That he will continue to bring you peace, protection and love.”

The Discovery Center recently installed in its story garden a tribute to fallen Johnson City officer D.W. Smith which includes his former cop car.

Police Week continues tomorrow morning with the Police Memorial Breakfast at the State Office Building at 9am.

There will be a cornhole tournament Thursday at 6 at the Airport Inn.

And the week concludes Saturday from 10 to 3 with a Community Day in the Target parking lot in Vestal.

For the schedule of events, look up Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association on Facebook.