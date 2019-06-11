Local News

Police warn sex offenders of a possible scam

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 03:38 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:35 PM EDT

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Pennsylvania State Police have issued a warning to registered sex offenders that they might become victims of a scam.

PA Police say scammers have been calling registered sex offenders claiming to be cops and alleging that the offenders are not in compliance with their registration.

The caller says they have a warrant for the person's arrest unless they send a cash card or money transfer.

Police say they do not solicit money in exchange for compliance and that such issues are resolved through personal contact with a law enforcement official.

