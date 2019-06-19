Local News

Police search for motive in Bradford County murder/suicide

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 02:11 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 02:11 PM EDT

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) -- Pennsylvania State Police continue to search for a motive in a grisly murder/suicide in Bradford County that left 4 people dead.

Police say that last Friday, Jesse Northrup shot and killed his mother, her husband and one of their employees before turning the gun on himself.

Nikita Ramos of our sister station in Elmira has more details...

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected