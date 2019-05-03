BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - With Police Week coming to a close, officers are out in the community interacting with the public.

Displays and demonstrations from various local law enforcement agencies are being held at the Oakdale Mall.

On display is some of the equipment that officers have that the public doesn't always get to see such as their UT and scuba gear.

Officers were also on hand to talk with mall visitors and answer questions.

New York State Police Technical Sergeant Timothy McQuade says it's important that police have these opportunities to speak with the public. "Every time we have contact with the public it's either when they need help or they don't want to see us. So this is a great way for us to connect, a great way for them to ask questions and get to know us. Great way for us to know the community as well."

Police Week will continue at the mall tomorrow.

There will be a car seat safety check from 10 to 2 for parents looking to make sure that their kids are traveling safely.

Police Week is an annual celebration to honor those that lost their lives in the line of duty and to foster better relationships between law enforcement and the community.