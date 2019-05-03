BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Police have determined the cause of death for a man found dead during a fire on Binghamton's Southside.

Binghamton's Police and Fire Departments responded to 13 John Street yesterday for a 911 report of an apartment fire and an injured person.

While fighting the fire, firefighters found a dead male in the apartment.

Following an investigation, police have determined the man who lived in one of the 2nd-floor apartments, set the fire himself and then took his own life.

The identity of the man has not been released and it has been determined that nobody else engaged in any criminal activity.

Other tenants of the apartment building were able to escape unharmed and have been relocated with the help of the Red Cross.

