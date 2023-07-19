BROOME COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police have formed a new initiative to crackdown on unsafe drivers.

On July 18, police issued 39 tickets in Broome County as part of ‘Operation Hard Hat,’ a plan to make roads as safe as possible for construction workers. Officers blend in with the workers while watching for unsafe behavior and enforcing traffic laws. Troopers from the Troop C Traffic Incident Management Unit monitored traffic on ST-17 in the town of Sanford where road crews were completing bridge work.

The 39 tickets issued include:

Speeds- 13

Cell phone- 8

Seat Belt- 12

Other- 6

Drivers are remined to be responsible in work zones by following postage signing and putting down any distractions.