BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the city's First Ward.

Police say the Bodega at 56 Clinton Street was robbed at gunpoint yesterday shortly after 9 PM.

The store clerk reported that a black male entered the store wearing a mask and holding the gun.

He fled with westbound down Clinton with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Binghamton Detectives at 607-772-7080.

