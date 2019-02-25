BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton Police are looking for the man who robbed the Citizens Bank on Main Street over the weekend.

Police say the man entered the bank just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and handed a note demanding cash to the teller.

The robber fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, running west on Main Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a slight build and short, approximately 5'4".

Police say Saturday's robber was considerably shorter than the man who robbed the M and T Bank on Robinson Street last month.

Anyone with information is asked to call Binghamton Detectives at 772-7080.

