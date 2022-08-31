BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Spanish audio visual research studio is drawing on our primitive fascination with light to create an installation for LUMA that promises awe and surprise.

“Horizon” by Playmodes will take place in the basement of the State Street Parking Garage in downtown Binghamton.

This will be the first time the creative team from Girona, Spain will participate in LUMA.

The company began with projection mapping but has switched to creating immersive spaces using their own homemade software tools.

Sound Researcher Santiago Vilanova said such art installations are still in their formative period, similar to the early days of cinema in the late 1800’s.

“The Lumiere brothers films where there was a train going toward the camera and then the people in the theater were getting frightened because they thought the train was going to hit them. I think there’s something parallel to those early cinema experiments and what we’re doing today with digital technologies applied to transforming spaces.”

Above is video of an earlier Playmodes installation.

Vilanova said Horizon will employ a perception trick that extends the vanishing point to infinity.

While most of LUMA is free to attend, Horizon is a ticketed event.

Tickets are $8.50 plus fees and can be purchased at lumafestival.com.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th.