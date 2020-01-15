Plans shared to build a pedestrian path alongside Route 434 to be discussed

by: NC 34 Staff

BINGHAMTON, NY – The public is invited to weigh in on the latest plan to connect Binghamton University with downtown with a bike and pedestrian greenway.

The proposed Route 434 Greenway Project plans to build a 2 and a half mile path on the south side of the route from Pennsylvania Ave in the city to Murray Hill Road in Vestal.

The New York State Department of Transportation altered the proposed course to hug the parkway after residents along Vestal Avenue objected to a prior route that would have cut across the front of their driveways.

DOT is holding a public hearing on Tuesday, January 28th, in the MacArthur Elementary Gymnasium.

The hearing will be at 6:30 PM, and will have details on property and environmental impact, among other things.

