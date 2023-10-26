TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The latest addition to Pinkies’ trio of eatery concepts is officially open for business. Pinkies Dog House opened its doors last week.

The restaurant serves gourmet hot dogs and poutine, but with a Pinkies twist. The menu features a variety of different dogs from Chicago and New York styles to a Korean inspired dog with kimchi and hot sauce. And the poutine, a popular dish of french fries smothered in brown gravy with cheese curds, comes in a number of unique options.

Owner of Pinkies Dog House Dan Napierala also owns Pinkies Barbecue and Pinkies Bakery and Cafe. He says his first foray into the food business was a hot dog stand.

Pinkies Dog house is open from 11 to 8 everyday.

It is located at 1237 Upper Front Street where Pinkies Bakery used to be.