Phillips responds to Brindisi on Impeachment

From George Phillips:

Binghamton, NY — George Phillips candidate for Congress (NY 22) and an American History Teacher who teaches the Constitution will be available at the following locations to respond to local media about the Brindisi impeachment vote:

12:30 PM – Binghamton – Recreation Park Near the Carousel

3:00 PM – Utica – public area in front of the Stanley Theater on 259 Genesee

Phillips also released the following statement:

“This truly is a sad day for our Republic. It would be impossible by any objective standard to find treason or serious crimes in the President’s conduct that would warrant removal from office under the intent laid out by our Founding Fathers.

It is also sad that Congressman Brindisi an attorney by trade who is well versed in the concept of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt plans to support this travesty to justice and the United States Constitution.Brindisi has squarely aligned himself to the radical national left who is funneling millions of dollars into his campaign efforts.”