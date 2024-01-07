BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Phelps Mansion Musuem is kicking off the New Year with a new project.

Phelps Mansion has started their very own podcast, “Broome County Time Travelers: Rediscovering our History.”

The podcast covers the history of the mansion as well we topics pertaining to the local history of Binghamton and Broome County. The podcast will also discuss the mansion’s upcoming events and give listeners an inside look at its day-to-day operations.

Phelps Mansion, constructed in 1871, was originally owned by Sherman David Phelps. Phelps was an entrepreneur and one-time mayor of Binghamton. The mansion is located at 191 Court Street, which was once known as “Mansion Row.” However, today, the museum is the only such structure remaining on the block.

“Broome County Time Travelers: Rediscovering our History” is available on Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts.

To learn more about Phelps Mansion Musuem, visit phelpsmansion.org.