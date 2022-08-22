BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton has a new director.

At the beginning of this month, Jennifer Corby became Executive Director of the Gilded Age mansion turned non-profit museum.

She is currently overseeing an extensive exterior paint job that is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Corby grew up in Binghamton and graduated from Binghamton High School before embarking on a 20 year career as a professional actress in New York and Los Angeles.

She moved back to Binghamton in 2005 to raise her family.

In fact, she and her husband Eric got married at the Phelps Mansion in 1995 when it was still called The Monday Afternoon Club.

Corby said the Phelps brings together her love of history and the arts.

“I just love this place. It’s so important to me. It’s so Binghamton. I wish all of the other mansions were still here, but the fact that this one is still left here is a testament to how we need to preserve these beautiful things and bring more life to them.”

In addition to overseeing day-to-day operations, Corby will manage fundraising, programming, special events and community outreach.

She said that she’d like to build upon a successful magic summer camp for kids by offering additional programs for youth afterschool or during the summer.

The Phelps is currently open for guided tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $7, $5 for seniors and students.

More information at phelpsmansion.org.