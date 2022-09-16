OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Members of the American Legion Post 401 are looking for the public’s help to install a new addition to the property.

Post 401 received a generous donation of a brand new, electronic sign a couple of years ago.

Upon setting it up in the front lawn, the Legion was told that due to zoning laws, and preservation of the historic district, the sign was not authorized to be on display.

In response, Post 401 has organized an event for tomorrow, at the legion from 11 to 4, to gather as many signatures for a petition as they can.

The commander of Post 401, Tom Kraven says that he hopes to get 1,000 signatures, and if not, he will be traveling door to door to do so.

“We’re hoping that we are able to get the sign in, and once we do, we are more than happy to work with the town, the village as far as doing any free advertising, local events, as far as doing any general knowledge that needs to be put out for the town. We are here for the town and we hope that we can come to a good understanding and a symbiosis.”

Kraven says that first, the petition must go through Owego’s Historical Preservation Committee, and then to the Village Board.

He says that the legion heavily relies on donations from the community, and that something like this sign is almost impossible to turn down.

At tomorrow’s event, their will be vendors, refreshments, and the petition for members of the Town and Village of Owego to sign.

NewsChannel 34 has reached out to the Owego’s Historical Preservation Committee and the Mayor, and is waiting on a response.