Pennsylvania State Police asks for assistance with Missing Man

From The Pennsylvania State Police:
Silver Lake TWP., PA – The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your assistance in
locating the whereabouts of Thomas Cameron of Laurel Lake Road, Silver Lake TWP. ,
Susquehanna County. Cameron is white male, whom suffers from depression and has made
mention of suicide in the past. Thomas Cameron was last seen at his residence on Tuesday
November 3rd at approximately 7:30 AM. If anyone comes in contact or knows that
whereabouts of Cameron, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Gibson Barracks at 570-
465-3154.