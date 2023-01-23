BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The United Way has a new director who brings a wide range of experiences to the position.

A reception for Executive Director Paula Perna was held at the Phelps Mansion Museum last week.

Perna is no stranger to the organization, having served as Senior Director of Community Initiatives and Planning, overseeing grant funding and community collaborations.

Her goals include developing a strategic plan, continuing to work collaboratively with other non-profit organizations, and using data-driven decision making.

Perna’s background includes corporations, higher education, government and a stint in the Navy.

While she’s been in Greater Binghamton for 35 years now, she moved around a lot before then.

“I truly believe in the mission of the United Way to drive change with the collective resources of community partners. And I do believe in that. And I love this community. This is a very generous place. I’ve lived at probably 25 different places throughout my career and I really feel like I’m home here.”

Perna says the greatest challenge facing our region is poverty.

Broome County currently ranks third, behind the Bronx and Brooklyn, for poverty rate in the state.