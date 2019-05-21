BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - This weekend marks the official start to the Summer season at Broome County's parks.

County officials held a news conference at Nathaniel Cole Park in the Town of Colesville today.

This Saturday, the beaches, boating and other seasonal services will resume at the county's 3 full-service parks, Cole, Greenwood and Dorchester.

Greenwood, in the Town of Nanticoke, also offer camping, although this weekend is already fully booked.

The parks also offer picnic tables and grills, hiking trails and sports fields.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Activities Liz Woidt says they offer plenty of free fun.

"To get outside, most importantly. We have long winters up here in Broome County, so we've got to take advantage of this warm beautiful weather when we have it. With getting outdoors, hiking, playing sports in the field."

The county is also bringing back its Broome Bands Together Tuesday night concert series at Otsiningo Park starting June 4th.

A schedule is expected to be released later this week.

Also at Otsiningo, the free Movies in the Park series returns, this year on a 20 foot screen.

And the County Parks' 14th annual Triathlon is scheduled for June 29th at Dorchester.

You can reserve camping spots at Greenwood by going to ReserveAmerica.com

And the health department cautions park-goers to remember to wear sunscreen.

Melanoma is no joke.

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone