Owego Free Academy recognized as Model Professional Learning Community School

From: The Owego Free Academy

Please see the attached Press Release on Owego Free Academy being recognized as a Model Professional Learning Community School.

OFA is one of only 38 High Schools across the nation to receive this distinction this year.

The process for being recognized is extremely competitive. Through a comprehensive application process, we were able to share our story detailing how we implemented PLC structures and processes in order to improve student achievement.

One of the most important selection requirements is the ability to show three consecutive years of improvement in student achievement.

We were able to do this and demonstrate to Solution Tree that we are a top tier high school in the state of New York.

We would like to invite media to attend a brief recognition ceremony for the OFA staff on Tuesday, December 10th at 1:00 pm in the OFA lobby.

Please feel free to let me know if you plan to attend. Those that do come to cover the event are asked to check-in at the Welcome Center, which is located in the front of Owego Apalachin Middle School.

This is the single point of entry during the school day for both OAMS and OFA.

You can visit this link to see all of the information that was submitted.