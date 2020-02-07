Owego Free Academy presents Newsies

Owego Free Academy’s stage is transforming into 1899 New York City.

Their interpretation of the musical Newsies will be preformed this weekend.

The musical tells the story of a group of struggling newspaper hawkers in New York.

When prices of the papers are raised by Joseph Pulitzer in an effort to outdo his rival William Randolph Hearst, the newsies go on strike.

The shows will be held Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Due to the weather, Friday’s show may be moved to Saturday at 2:30pm.

You can get tickets by calling 607-354-0990 or emailing OFAMusical@gmail.com.