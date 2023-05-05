OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On North Street in the village, work is underway to transform the former Thompson’s Grocery into the Owego Donut and Beer Company.

The ODB is the latest project of Ike and Julie Lovelass, owners of the Owego Kitchen on Lake Street.

The donuts will all be made hot and fresh to order with the customer’s choice of toppings. And Julie is crafting a menu of unique hand-held foods in the spirit of Italian Street Food.

The beer, along with wine and cider selections, will be self-serve using an automated pour system.

Customers will show ID and link a credit card to an RFID key card that allows them to select the amount of their choice from 20 separate taps.

Ike says it will be 30 seconds from door to pour.

“Quite a bit of technology that we’re bringing. Something a little different. The beer wall is the first of its kind in the southern tier. Nobody else has it and we hope that what it will do is be an easy, fun way for people to try lots of different beers and be a little less labor-intensive as well.”

Owego Donut and Beer Company will feature a 1,200 square foot deck out back, plus a walled off outdoor courtyard.

The Lovelass’s hope that the restaurant can open by sometime this Fall.

They received a $430,000 grant from the Owego Downtown Revitalization Initiative to cover a portion of the buildout.