BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The outgoing Binghamton City Council met this afternoon to approve some of Mayor Jared Kraham’s funding priorities days before Republicans lose control of Council.

All 4 Republican Council members voted unanimously on the 8 ordinances with the 3 outgoing Democratic members absent.

Most of the legislation involved allocating money from the 46 million dollars the city received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA. It includes the $2.5 million city portion of the $10 million Boscov’s renovation, $3 million toward reconstruction of the Town and Country Apartments, money for Greater Opportunities to build more supportive housing on the Northside and funding for the county’s tourism board, Visit Bing.

Incoming Northside Councilman Nate Hotchkiss came to today’s meeting and asked the current council not to pass the legislation and allow the new council to weigh in.