BINGHAMTON, NY – As the leaves begin to change, an annual fall contest returns to a local park.

Otsiningo Park will host the 5th annual Scarecrow Display and Contest organized by the Broome County Parks and Recreation department from October 5th to the 18th.

Those who want to enter can do so by themselves or in a group.

Entry forms can be found at go BroomeCounty.com/parks/otsiningo.

Forms are due by September 25th and scarecrows must be completed by and set up by October 4th.