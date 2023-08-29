TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The county executive says that within the next thirty or so days, Broome will have its first official dog park.

In the North End of Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson, the $200,000 county dog park project is nearing completion.

The sidewalk has been paved, and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says that sometime after Labor Day, the fencing will get put up, enclosing the entire space so dogs can be off their leash.

Garnar says the project is part of the 12-million-dollar Historic Parks Upgrades Program, which he believes will help attract and retain county residents.

Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar says, “One of the reasons why again, we put a lot of investment in our parks and other things is that those are some of the things that people look at. Like, if we’re trying to attract people to this area and want more people to come here, you’ve got to have this for people to do.”

The dog park will be split up into two sections. One for larger dogs, and the other for smaller dogs. There will also be an area for the dogs to get a drink of water.

The dog park is in the North end of Otsiningo, if you take the entrance off of Front Street next to Lalor Family Dental.

Garnar expects that the project will be finished within the next month.