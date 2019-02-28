Other Times, Other Places by Chuck Haupt

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Cooperative Gallery 213 is hosting a joint exhibition titled "Other Times, Other Places."

It features black and white photos by Chuck Haupt and paintings by Glenda Blake.

Haupt's work includes photos taken in Britain, New Jersey and during hurricane relief in Texas.

And it spans his entire career, starting with polaroids he took of family and friends in his teens, including a photo of a street musician that began his interest in fine art photography.

Blake says that while Haupt's work looks outward into the world, her paintings look inward.

Her current series is based on old black and white photographs as she explores her family's past.