ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers is teaming up with barber shops in Broome and Tioga counties to provide boys with new haircuts before they return to the classroom.

The initiative is called “The Big Buzz” and it will utilize 2 barber shops in Tioga County and 6 in Broome County to help kids gain a little extra confidence before they embark on the ’22-’23 school year.

The event began yesterday, August 22nd, at Andy & Son Barber Shop and North Ave Barber Shop in Owego.

There is still time to get a free haircut today as the event will run throughout the day today as well.

Kids can visit the following Broome County locations during the day today:

Studio 11 of Endicott – 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Bear & Shears of Endwell – 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

NY Styles of Johnson City – 1 p.m. through 3 p.m.

Dapper Rascal of Vestal and Johnson City – 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

Faces Barber Shop of Endicott – 5 p.m. through Close

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Tier serves disadvantaged youth, who may benefit from extra support, through community-based and site-based programming.

“We hear from parents and caregivers every day about how our mentoring program has greatly impacted their children, always in a positive way,” said Lauren Heilweil, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers. “We rely on our volunteers, and the continued support of our community, which allows Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers the opportunity to serve, and keep serving, more youth who will benefit from having a mentor in their lives.”

To learn more about the program, or to become a volunteer, visit bbbstwintiers.org or call 507-265-3009