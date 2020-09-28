Orange County woman dead after motorcycle crash

ORANGE COUNTY, NY – An Orange County, New York woman is dead after the motorcycle she was riding on crashed along Route 17 near Deposit over the weekend.

New York State Police say 21 year-old Angela Decker of Westtown was ejected from the motorcycle she was a passenger on when the bike left the roadway and struck a guiderail shortly before 1 P-M on Saturday.

The driver, 23 year-old Thomas Alsdorf of Washingtonville, was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is in critical condition.

