BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton University senior Kaleigh Watkins receives instruction from bass-baritone Kenneth Shaw during a master class at the school today.

Shaw is a professor of voice at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and was a resident artist with Tri-Cities Opera from 1983-1987.

He will give a recital with bass and BU professor Thomas Goodheart on Saturday at 7:30 pm in the Anderson Center Chamber Hall.