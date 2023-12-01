ROME, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Oneida County Sheriffs are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a bomb threat at Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

At approximately 10 am on Friday, December 1, Griffiss received a bomb threat via e-mail. The airport was one of several other airports, schools and religious centers throughout New York State that allegedly received the threat.

Upon learning of the threat, uniformed members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate. They were joined there by K-9 Units from the Oneida County Sheriffs’ Office, the Utica Police Department, and the New York State Police. Also assisting were members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Unit and the Rome Police Department.

A complete search of the airport was conducted, and the area was found to be safe. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, at no point were any employees of the airport or members of the public in any danger.

“It is unfortunate that bad actors want to wreak havoc on our institutions, wasting critical resources that jeopardize the safety of our community and others throughout the state,” Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente said in a statement. “While this threat at Griffiss was ultimately deemed not credible, we always take these incidents seriously and investigate them thoroughly. I want to thank Sheriff Maciol and his office for their good work today and always.”

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office will be working together with all levels of law enforcement to investigate the threats. If anyone has any information on the threats, you are asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-0141.