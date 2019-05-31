One of the region’s biggest car dealers has added another brand to its inventory.

Matthews Auto Group purchased Serafini Nissan located at 3101 Vestal Parkway East.

The deal did not include the Volvo line which Serafini also sold.

Matthews President Rob Matthews says they were able to keep on all 50 employees from Serafini to ensure a smooth transition.

This is the company’s 7th location and Nissan is the 10th car brand in its portfolio.

Matthews says its all about being able to offer more choices.

“The goal is to have the most options for the customer. Often times you might have a truck customer that suddenly is say looking for a Nissan for a wife or his son or whatever. So you’re just trying to have as many options as possible for your customers.”

Matthews says that Matthews Auto now employs between 350 and 400 people.

He says they will continue to grow as an 8th location will be opened in Hallstead Pennsylvania starting September.

That location will expand their portfolio even further by adding Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

