“One mistake didn’t win or lose a game” Dino Babers reacts to Syracuse heartbreaking loss to NC State

Syracuse closed out their home slate on Saturday with a heartbreaking 36-29 loss to NC State.

Syracuse redshirt senior quarterback Rex Culpepper threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Wolfpack.

SU has now dropped seven straight games, falling to 1-9 this season.

Syracuse will close out the season on the road at #2 Notre Dame next Saturday.

