BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac will be on sale everywhere beginning today, August 30th. The book is “North America’s most trusted almanac,” but most Upstate New Yorkers, unless they like extreme winter weather, will be rooting against the almanac this year.

According to the book, the East Coast will be dealing with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow. Editors say that “shivery and snowy” best describes this winter and that the eastern half of the U.S. should brace for potentially record-breaking cold.

Freezing temperatures will also reportedly bring above-average snow totals to most areas in the eastern U.S. that typically experience snowfall.

The good news is that the editors claim the almanac to be roughly 80-percent accurate in predicting weather forecasts, so take things with a grain of salt as we head towards the winter months.