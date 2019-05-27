Officer attacked in Elmira Correctional Facility

Giorgio Fochesato

ELMIRA, N.Y. - An officer is recovering from a broken nose after being attacked by a 22-year-old inmate at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

During a routine frisk on Thursday the officer discovered a ceramic scalpel in an inmate's pocket and was elbowed in the head by the inmate.

The inmate continued to struggle with the officer on the ground and was eventually restrained.

The officer sustained a broken nose, abrasions to his face, left and right elbows and back pain.

He did not return to duty.

The 22-year-old inmate was placed in a special housing unit pending disciplinary measures.

He is serving a five-year sentence after being convicted of Attempted Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer in 2017 in Bronx County.