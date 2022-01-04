SOUTH TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Founded in 1990 by Heather Morra, Morra Designs specializes in contemporary, and timeless hand-crafted jewelry. For the self-taught jewelry designer, it all began as a hobby.

“I always thought if someone could put on a pair of earrings and feel prettier or special, it could just change your whole mood,” said Morra.

Morra started in her company in New York City. She says after 9/11, she took time to reflect and listen to her heart. When she made the decision that it was full steam ahead for her jewelry business, it took off quickly she says.

From Vogue to Real Simple, her jewelry has appeared in the pages of major magazines over the years. Despite her success, she says her goal remains the same: to make women feel beautiful.

She moved back to Troy, where she grew up, to start a new chapter in her career. When she’s not at the Troy Farmer’s Market, you can make an appointment to shop with her at her jewelry studio in South Troy.

To contact Heather Morra, you can email her at info@morradesigns.com or call her at 917-575-8112.