October 17, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday, October 17th 2019) We are on the backside of a very intense nor’easter spinning across central New England today.

The result will be a November feeling and looking day here in the Southern Tier.

Today will be blustery with periods of a cold, wind driven rain compliments of a very intense nor’easter across the heart of New England.

Thankfully as the nor’easter pulls away from the Northeast over the next 24 to 48 hours we will slowly dry out Friday afternoon and especially come the weekend.

A nice area of high pressure is slated to arrive later Friday night and is expected to keep us mainly protected through the weekend and possibly the start of next week!

Thursday: Windy and raw with occasional rain. A November feel and look for sure! High in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: WNW 15-25+ mph.

Thursday Night: Brisk with some showers tending to become somewhat less widespread as the night progresses. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: WNW 10-20+ mph.

Friday: Still brisk and chilly with a couple of lake effect showers possible through the start of the afternoon. High in the mid to maybe upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

Saturday: Much nicer under some sun, breezy and milder conditions. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: SE 4-10 mph.

Sunday: Breezy and unseasonably mild with intervals of sun and a slight risk for a shower. High near 60.

Monday: Sun to clouds with a shower possible mainly north this afternoon. It is looking pretty mild with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Brisk and cooler with a few scattered showers possible. Highs near 55.