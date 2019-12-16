NYSEG donates to children in need

BINGHAMTON, NY – NYSEG has partnered with a local law firm in donating toys for children in need.

NYSEG and Coughlin and Gerhart employees purchased toys for close to 100 children served by the Family and Children’s Society.



The over-30 year partnership provides toys, clothes, electronics, and other items to children from infants to 17-year olds.

The workers who share a building in Kirkwood took tags with a list of items and went shopping for them, then they brought the gifts back, wrapped them, and prepped them for shipping.



Tree Coordinator Lori Cole says this time of year is extremely fulfilling for NYSEG.

“It just makes you feel like you’re at home. I don’t know how else to explain it, other than it’s just that nice feeling. And to know that they don’t know where it’s coming from and it’s truly a gift. And so that just makes you feel that much more special,” says Cole.

After collecting the gifts, they were loaded into cars and driven to the Family and Children’s Society to be distributed to needy families in our area.