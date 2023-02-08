JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A group dedicated to fostering the success of women in the workplace is supporting an organization that helps single parents.

The Binghamton chapter of New York State Women Inc presented Mom’s House with a check for $1,000 yesterday.

The money comes from proceeds from a popular vendor fair that the chapter held in the Fall.

New York State Women promotes women politically, personally and professionally.

Mom’s House, on Harry L Drive in Johnson City, provides free daycare and parenting programs to single parents who are currently enrolled in full-time education.

New York State Women Secretary and Past President Patricia Walsh says the local chapter has grown from 7 members to 39 in the past year and wants to help out local non-profits.

“When 2020 hit, so many organizations really suffered ands were not able to raise donations and needed help. And now that we have gained so many more members, what we want to do is we want to give back and we want to help out the organizations that we can.”

Walsh says New York State Women has also supported the local YWCA by donating purses and totes filled with toiletries and other necessities for the women living in the YW’s supportive housing unit.

She says her club’s fundraisers usually generate money for scholarships, but the recent vendor fair was so successful, it had money left over for the Mom’s House donation.

In fact, the group is planning another vendor fair for Sunday March 26th from 11 to 3 at Touch of Texas on Upper Front Street.