ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Senate passed legislation that will make future elections easier and more accessible.

Senator Lea Webb and the Democratic Majority advanced a package of legislation that will allow for portable polling locations, expand ballot drop-off locations, modify the ballot order, establish voter suppression as a criminal offense, allow the board of elections to join a multi-state voter list, and allow food and non-alcoholic drinks to voters waiting in line at the polls.

As well as establishing the Democracy Prevention Act, and the New York Voting and Elections Database.

This continues the Senate tradition of kicking off its session by passing pro-voter and pro-democracy legislation.