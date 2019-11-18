November 18, 2019 weather forecast

(Monday, November 18th 2019) Much of today should be dry, but may get a little sloppy and slick mainly east of Binghamton later tonight into early Tuesday.

A storm, nor’easter, moving up the East Coast today into tonight will take most of its moisture east of us, but we could get grazed by a little bit of precipitation, especially across areas east of Binghamton tonight.

At this time little to no accumulation of snow/mix is expected today, but mainly east of Binghamton there could be a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow/sleet with a glazing of ice is possible tonight, especially across the higher terrain.

The roads could turn a little slick and sloppy mainly east of Binghamton especially in the higher terrain so be mindful of this if you will be traveling in these areas tonight into early Tuesday.

The weather will turn mainly quiet much of Tuesday through Wednesday and the majority of Thursday.

It will turn milder Thursday into at least part of Friday with a bit of late week rain possibly ending as snow late Friday/Friday night.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty rain/mixed showers possible, especially east of Binghamton. High 37.

Monday Night: A bit of rain/wintry mix and or snow develops near and especially east of Binghamton. Little to no accumulation of snow/ice for most, but there could be a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow/sleet east of 81 and Binghamton and a glazing of ice possible too. Low within a few degrees of 30.

Tuesday: A touch of a wintry mix/snow to start Tuesday, otherwise much of the day should be dry. Highs near 38.

Wednesday: A bit brisk with a few scattered rain and snow showers possible. High in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Clouds increase with a few rain showers possible towards evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Breezy with some rain possibly ending as a little snow late Friday/Friday night. Highs near 45.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a passing snow shower or some flurries possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: A bit of snow/rain is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.