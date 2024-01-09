NORWICH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Rep. Molinaro announced Tuesday that Norwich Chief of Police, Reuben J. Roach, will testify before a House Small Business Committee hearing.

The hearing will address the rising crime rate in America and examine how crime and policies impact small businesses and the economy. A topic that could be debated is New York’s bail reform law and how that impacts the community as a whole.

“Crime has a depressing effect on small businesses, the workers they employ, and our local economy. To have economic opportunity, we must first have safety,” Molinaro said.

“With Chief Reuben Roach sharing experiences from his 20 plus year career in law enforcement, we aim to shed light on how crime and policies like bail reform negatively impact our local small business economy, and explore solutions to fix this mess,” he added.

Roach, who has worked in law enforcement since 2003, was appointed Chief of Police in 2023. He served the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office before transferring to the City of Norwich PD in 2005 where he’s been ever since.

“Seeing our neighborhoods deteriorate with drug houses, our business district swarmed with loitering, and arresting the same individuals over and over again, isn’t working. Compromising the safety, security and peace of mind of our residents, by enacting bail reform, has changed our community for the worse. I look forward to shedding light on these troublesome policies,” Roach said.