Norwich man arrested for fighting with Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies, bringing a gun to former workplace

NORWICH, NY – A Norwich man has been arrested for showing up at his former job with a gun and then fighting with Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the Broome Developmental Center in Dickinson on a report that fired former employee was walking around inside the building, acting erratically and indicating that he had a weapon.

Deputies found 42 year-old Robert Loiselle in his car parked in the BDC lot.

They say Loiselle got out of his vehicle and began struggling with them, causing them to use a Taser on him.

Investigators believe he was under the influence of drugs.

They allegedly found a small amount of meth and a pellet gun resembling a regular hand gun.