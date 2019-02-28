North Brewery hosts the work of a local artist
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Endicott is also getting into the act of having special events on the first Friday of the month.
The North Brewery on Washington Avenue not only hosts the work of a local artist, but also the artists themselves.
Tomorrow, Jordan Fairchild will be doing live blind contour line drawings of patrons.
That's where she does a portrait using a single line and without looking down at the paper.
Art Coordinator Dillon Utter has been booking the artists and painting the murals on the walls.
He also has a private studio upstairs.