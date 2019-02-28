Local News

North Brewery hosts the work of a local artist

Posted: Feb 28, 2019 06:57 PM EST

Updated: Feb 28, 2019 06:57 PM EST

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Endicott is also getting into the act of having special events on the first Friday of the month.

The North Brewery on Washington Avenue not only hosts the work of a local artist, but also the artists themselves.

Tomorrow, Jordan Fairchild will be doing live blind contour line drawings of patrons.

That's where she does a portrait using a single line and without looking down at the paper.

Art Coordinator Dillon Utter has been booking the artists and painting the murals on the walls.

He also has a private studio upstairs.

Owner Zach Pedley continues to transform what was once Elk's Bakery into a new hot spot on the Avenue.

He received some money through the Greater Binghamton Fund to do some renovations, including adding a garage door to the front of the building.

Pedley is also making upgrades to his brewing equipment, adding a canning line and putting in a second bathroom.

Tomorrow's event runs from noon until 10.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected