North Brewery hosts the work of a local artist

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Endicott is also getting into the act of having special events on the first Friday of the month.

The North Brewery on Washington Avenue not only hosts the work of a local artist, but also the artists themselves.

Tomorrow, Jordan Fairchild will be doing live blind contour line drawings of patrons.

That's where she does a portrait using a single line and without looking down at the paper.

Art Coordinator Dillon Utter has been booking the artists and painting the murals on the walls.

He also has a private studio upstairs.

Owner Zach Pedley continues to transform what was once Elk's Bakery into a new hot spot on the Avenue.

He received some money through the Greater Binghamton Fund to do some renovations, including adding a garage door to the front of the building.

Pedley is also making upgrades to his brewing equipment, adding a canning line and putting in a second bathroom.